RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

