RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a na rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.86.

REI.UN stock opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

