Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

