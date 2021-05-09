Robert W. Baird Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

