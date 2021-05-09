Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Raised to $68.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

