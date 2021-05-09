Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Roku stock traded up $32.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.20 and its 200 day moving average is $342.83. Roku has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Roku alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.