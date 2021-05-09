ROOBEE Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $42.72 million and $2.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00289037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

