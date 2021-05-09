Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 656 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 423.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.