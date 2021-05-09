Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 914 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

