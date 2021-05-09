Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $229.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

