Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 140 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

