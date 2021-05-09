Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 300 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

