Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 656 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 423.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

