Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 763,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 280,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

