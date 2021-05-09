Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Total were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Total by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE TOT opened at $47.90 on Friday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

