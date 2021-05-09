Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $127,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2,376.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Nucor were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

