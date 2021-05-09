Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

