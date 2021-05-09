Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 320.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $452.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

