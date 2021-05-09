Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.