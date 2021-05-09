Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $200.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

