Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$0.85

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.85 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ATH opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.80.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

