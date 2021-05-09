Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $610.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. HubSpot has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 64.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.