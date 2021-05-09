Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $68.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASGTF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Get Altus Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $50.86 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.