Royal Bank of Canada Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $135.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

