Royal Bank of Canada Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

