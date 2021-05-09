Ruff Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.68 or 0.00794102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.06 or 0.09270497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.