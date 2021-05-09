S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

S4 Capital stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

