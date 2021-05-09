Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

