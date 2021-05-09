Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.42) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

SAGE opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

