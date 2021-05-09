Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

