salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 133.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.