Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SZGPY opened at $3.40 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

