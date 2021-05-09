Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

SGMO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 802,865 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 362,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

