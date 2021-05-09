Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 926.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

