Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 2,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

