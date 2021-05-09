Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 2,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

