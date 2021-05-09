Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of STSA opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

