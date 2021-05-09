Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

