SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $290.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.97 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.