SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $170,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $290.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.18. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

