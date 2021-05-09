Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $285,000 in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

PSK opened at $43.57 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

