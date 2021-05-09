Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

