Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SDGR stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $296,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock worth $137,380,166.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

