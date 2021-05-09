Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

