Scotiabank Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $128.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

