Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post sales of $82.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $333.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $351.12 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 132,667 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.