Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

