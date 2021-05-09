Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 62,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,411. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Several brokerages have commented on SIC. B. Riley raised their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

