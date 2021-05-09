Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,600,762.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,064,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,192,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

