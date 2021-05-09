Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 126,886 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.